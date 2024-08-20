SCR holds review meeting on train safety

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Monday.

During the meeting, the primary focus was on the safety of train operations. The railway officials were instructed to intensify the field inspections, focusing on the availability and functioning of safety-related items such as signalling, engineering items, and safety-related station assets.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, emphasised the importance of refresher courses at zonal training centres and instructed that the training modules be regularly updated. He advised focusing on refresher courses, particularly for loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and station masters, to ensure greater safety in train operations.

Later in the meeting, it was decided to develop an action plan focused on improving punctuality, inviting suggestions and ideas from all officials across the zone to enhance the on-time performance of passenger and express trains.