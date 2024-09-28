SCR hosts state-level Rajya Puraskar Rally 2023-2024

Hyderabad: South Central Railway's Bharat Scouts and Guides held the State Level Rajya Puraskar Rally 2023-2024 for Scouts, Guides, Rangers, and Rovers on Friday.

According to SCR officials, the Rajya Puraskar Rally is conducted annually to distribute certificates and honor Scouts and Guides who have completed one year of Rajya Puraskar training and qualified in five proficiency tests, in addition to the prescribed syllabus. During the program, Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of SCR, presented the Rajya Puraskar certificates to the qualified Scouts and Guides. The event also featured a cultural program showcasing various art forms, including singing and dance. The General Manager stated that the Scouts and Guides training helps the younger generation develop knowledge, life skills, discipline, and leadership abilities from a young age. This training also aids members in overcoming social and religious barriers, fostering a sense of equality.

Neeraj Agrawal, President (Scouts & Guides) and AGM of SCR, emphasized that the Scout/Guide movement is a global initiative aimed at preparing youth to become efficient and responsible citizens of the nation. Over nearly two decades of training, children grow physically and mentally, acquiring various skills and developing good character.

P. Kishore Babu, State Chief Commissioner (Scouts & Guides) and PCPO, noted that the Scouts and Guides movement plays a crucial role in character development for youth. The prayer they sing and the promise they make, along with the nine-fold law, form the foundation of character development for young members.