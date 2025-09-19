SCR promotes UTS mobile app to ease festival travel rush

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has urged passengers to use the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app to avoid long queues during the upcoming festive season. The app, which allows passengers to book unreserved journey, platform, and season tickets digitally, has been steadily gaining popularity since its launch.

In a unique initiative, SCR has introduced retro-reflective jackets with QR codes printed on the back. Staff wearing these jackets will be deployed in high-footfall areas such as station concourses, entry and exit gates, and near ticket counters. Passengers can scan the QR code through the UTS or Rail One app to purchase tickets instantly. These staff members will also guide travelers on using the application and its benefits.

The facility is being implemented across major stations including Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, Tirupati, and Nanded, covering all six divisions of the zone. The earlier restriction limiting ticket booking to within station premises has been relaxed, enabling passengers to buy tickets from home, provided they are 5 meters away from railway tracks or stations.

Supporting multiple languages and digital payment modes, the UTS app also offers a 3% bonus on R-Wallet transactions, promoting a cashless and hassle-free travel experience.