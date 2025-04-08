  • Menu
SCR registers best-ever gross originating revenue of over Rs 20K cr

SCR registers best-ever gross originating revenue of over Rs 20K cr
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) registered gross originating revenue of Rs 20,452 crore in financial year 2024-25, the highest since its...

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) registered gross originating revenue of Rs 20,452 crore in financial year 2024-25, the highest since its inception. According to SCR officials, this is also Rs 117 crore more than the previous best of Rs 20,335 crore achieved in 2023-24, followed by Rs 18,973 crore registered in 2022-23.

A major factor for this achievement is the major thrust given by the zone towards freight segment. Giving a special focus on enhanced freight services, the zone intensifies its efforts on diversifying traffic streams and improving commodity baskets through customer-centric initiatives.

These efforts combined with policy initiatives introduced time to time culminated in SCR achieving its highest-ever originating loading of 144.10 million tonnes and highest-ever freight revenue of Rs 13,825 crore, representing a historic milestone for the zone.

This is two per cent higher than the previous best figures of 141.120 MTs and Rs 13,620 crore registered in 2023-24. Arun Kumar Jain, SCR general manager, stated that it is a very happy moment for the team to achieve the best revenue in 2024 -25. This adds more onus. The zone is committed to deliver the same results in the coming days.

