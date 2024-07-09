SCR reviews monsoon safety measures

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on Monday regarding monsoon preparedness and safety measures in view of the monsoon rains across the zone.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the potential impact of the monsoon on vulnerable sections, bridges, tunnels and their maintenance status for the monsoon season. Senior railway officials reviewed the availability of emergency equipment and reserve stocks of materials such as sand, boulders, and pipes in case of any eventuality. Additionally, round-the-clock monitoring will ensure prompt actions are taken in response to emergencies.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, instructed officials to prioritise cleaning and maintaining side water drains and waterways to prevent track flooding and ensure smooth running of trains. He also advised strict adherence to equipment safety protocols, proper maintenance of registers of train operations, and taking all necessary monsoon precautions.