SCR to extend special train services

SCR to extend special train services
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway extends the run of special trains between various destinations.

Train no- 07051 (Secunderabad –Raxaul) on December 4 and January 27 will depart from Secunderabad at 8:35 pm and arrive at Raxaul at 1.30 pm on the next day. Train no -07052(Raxaul – Secunderabad) on December 5 and January 30 will depart from Raxaul at 7:15 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 2.30 pm.

Train no-07053(Kacheguda – Lalgarh), will depart from Kacheguda at 9:30 pm and reach at Lalgarg Junction at 1:35 pm on December 5 and January 27.

