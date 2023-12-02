SCR to extend special train services

Live
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway extends the run of special trains between various destinations.Train no- 07051...
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway extends the run of special trains between various destinations.
Train no- 07051 (Secunderabad –Raxaul) on December 4 and January 27 will depart from Secunderabad at 8:35 pm and arrive at Raxaul at 1.30 pm on the next day. Train no -07052(Raxaul – Secunderabad) on December 5 and January 30 will depart from Raxaul at 7:15 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 2.30 pm.
Train no-07053(Kacheguda – Lalgarh), will depart from Kacheguda at 9:30 pm and reach at Lalgarg Junction at 1:35 pm on December 5 and January 27.
