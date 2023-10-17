  • Menu
SCR to restore a few trains

SCR to restore a few trains
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to restore a few trains that were cancelled earlier and now it has been restored to run normally. Train no – 12806 (Lingampally –Visakhapatnam), was cancelled last month; from October 18 it will be restored. Train no – 128065 (Visakhapatnam- Lingampally) and from October 17 it will be restored.

