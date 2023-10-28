SCR to run a special train today

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run an ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ special train today from Secunderabad to New Delhi. A special train is being run to provide transportation for the activists participating in the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ (MMMD) campaign in New Delhi.

According to SCR officials, as part of the MMMD campaign, sacred soil and rice were collected from households across the country in Amrit Kalash, which will be used for the creation of Amrit Vatika and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial at Kartavyapath, India Gate, New Delhi.

The campaign was launched on August 9, 2023, to encourage the people to pay their tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. In this regard, the special train for Amrit Kalash Yatra will commence its journey today at 10:45 am from platform no 10, Secunderabad Railway Station.