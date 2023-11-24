SCR to run additional Sabarimala spl trains

Live
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway (SCR) runs a few more additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations. Train no 07147 (Hyderabad – Kottayam), will depart from Hyderabad at 6:10 pm and arrive at Kottayam at 11:05 on the next day and date of the journey is on December 2 and 9. Train no 07128 (Kottayam- Hyderabad), will depart from Kottayam at 12:30 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 4:10 am on the next day and date of the journey is on December 4 and 11.
Enroute, these special trains will stop at Cherlapally, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Vishnupuram, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam stations in both the directions.