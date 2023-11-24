  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to run additional Sabarimala spl trains

SCR to run additional Sabarimala spl trains
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway (SCR) runs a few more additional Sabarimala special trains...

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway (SCR) runs a few more additional Sabarimala special trains between various destinations. Train no 07147 (Hyderabad – Kottayam), will depart from Hyderabad at 6:10 pm and arrive at Kottayam at 11:05 on the next day and date of the journey is on December 2 and 9. Train no 07128 (Kottayam- Hyderabad), will depart from Kottayam at 12:30 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 4:10 am on the next day and date of the journey is on December 4 and 11.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Cherlapally, Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Vishnupuram, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam stations in both the directions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X