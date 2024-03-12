  • Menu
SCR to run Holi special trains

Special trains to run between Vizag, Smvt Bengaluru
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the Holi festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various...

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the Holi festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07219 (Secunderabad-Gomti Nagar) will depart on March 20 from Secunderabad at 10:45 am and arrive at Gomti Nagar at 3:30 pm on the next day.

Train no 07220 (Gomti Nagar-Secunderabad) will depart March 22 from Gomti Nagar at 2:30 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 11 pm on the next day.

Train no 07223 (Secunderabad-Santragachi) will depart on March 22 from Secunderabad at 7:05 am and arrive at Santragachi at 10:30 am on the next day.

Train no 07224 (Santragachi-Secunderabad) will depart on March 23 from Santragachi at 12:20 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 2:45 pm on the next day.

Train no 07053 (Kacheguda-Lalgarh) will depart from Kacheduga at 9:30 pm and arrive at Lalgarh at 1:35 pm and the date of journey date is on March 16, 23, and 30.

Train no 07054 (Lalgarh-Kacheguda) will depart from Lalgarh at 7:45 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 9:30 am and the date of journey date is on March 19, 26 and April 2.

