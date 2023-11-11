SCR to run Jansadharan special trains

Hyderabad: In view of the extra rush of passengers during Deepawali and Chhath puja festival, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run four Jansadharan special trains between Secunderabad – Raxaul – Secunderabad, to serve rail customers at every economic level. According to SCR officials, these Jansadharan special trains are equipped with 22 unreserved second-class coaches and provide seating accommodation for around 2,400 people. The fares are economical and less as compared to other modes of travel. These services are very helpful for a significant percentage of the commuters who plan their journeys at short notice and prefer to travel at affordable options of transport. The fare for travel by Jansadharan Express is over 50 per cent less than the comparable road travel options.

Train no 07007 (Secunderabad –Raxaul) will depart from Secunderabad on November 12 and 19 at 10:30 am and arrive at Raxaul at 6 am on the next day. Train no 07008 (Raxaul – Secunderabad) will depart on November 14 and November 21 from Raxaul at 7:15 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 2:30 pm.

These Jansadharan special trains have been provided stoppages at Bolarum, Medchal, Akanapet, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Itrsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Updadhyaya, Ara, Patlipura, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi Junction stations in both the directions. Passengers intending to travel by Jansadharan special trains can avoid the rush at unreserved general booking counters by opting to purchase the tickets through the Unreserved Ticketing System Mobile App (UTS on Mobile), said senior official, SCR.