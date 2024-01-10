SCR to run Sankranti special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during Sankranti season, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between various destinations. Train no 07058 (Hyderabad-Narsapur) will depart on January 15 from Hyderabad at 11:10 pm and arrive at Narsapur at 8:35 am on the next day. Train no 07059 (Narsapur-Hyderabad) will depart on January 16 from Narsapur at 6 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 4:50 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Secunderabad, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Junction, and Palakollu stations. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.