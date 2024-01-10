Live
- Winter Chill Grips Delhi: Coldest Day Recorded, Night Shelters At Full Capacity
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
- Qatal ki raat: Imran called Modi on Balakot
SCR to run Sankranti special trains
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during Sankranti season, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between various destinations. Train no 07058 (Hyderabad-Narsapur) will depart on January 15 from Hyderabad at 11:10 pm and arrive at Narsapur at 8:35 am on the next day. Train no 07059 (Narsapur-Hyderabad) will depart on January 16 from Narsapur at 6 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 4:50 am on the next day.
This special train will stop at Secunderabad, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Junction, and Palakollu stations. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.
