SCR to run special trains

Special trains to run between Vizag, Smvt Bengaluru
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kakinada Town –...

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kakinada Town – Secunderabad.

Train no 07071(Kakinada Town – Secunderabad) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:30 am, on October 8,10 and 12.

Train no 07072(Secunderabad – Kakinada Town) will depart from Secunderabad at 6:15 pm, and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7:30 am, on October 9 and 11. These special trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda, in both the directions. These trains consists of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper and general second class coaches.

