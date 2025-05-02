SCR to run special trains between Charlapalli & Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Charlapalli and Tirupati via Kurnool and Kadapa. Train no-07257 (Charlapalli – Tirupati) will depart from Charlapalli at 9:35 pm and arrive Tirupati at 10:10 am on May 8.

Train no-07258 (Tirupati – Charlapalli) will depart from Tirupati at 4:40 pm and arrive Charlapalli at 7:30 pm on May 9. These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Ontimitta, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.