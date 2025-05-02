Live
- IFTU takes out ‘May Day’ rally
- Centre urged to settle bank pension updation out of court
- Water Board bags Best Management Award
- BRS leaders pick holes in TG model of caste census
- Caste census announcement: BJP leaders conduct ‘Palabhishekam’ to Modi
- TG caste survey done in a scientific manner: BC panel
- BC leaders congratulate CM Revanth Reddy
- Rahul Gandhi hero of caste census nationally, Revanth Reddy in Telangana: T Jagga Reddy
- Hyderabad: Sri Triveni School excels in SSC results
- TGSRTC rolls out metro deluxe combi ticket
SCR to run special trains between Charlapalli & Tirupati
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Charlapalli and Tirupati via Kurnool and Kadapa. Train no-07257 (Charlapalli – Tirupati) will depart from Charlapalli at 9:35 pm and arrive Tirupati at 10:10 am on May 8.
Train no-07258 (Tirupati – Charlapalli) will depart from Tirupati at 4:40 pm and arrive Charlapalli at 7:30 pm on May 9. These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Ontimitta, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.
