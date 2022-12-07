SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad - Cuttack

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, the South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad and Cuttack.

A release said on Tuesday that (no 07165) Secunderabad- Cuttack special will depart Secunderabad at 8.30 pm and arrive at Cuttack at 5.45 pm the next day. The date of journey:December 9,16,23 and 30.

The (no 07166) Cuttack-Secunderabad train will depart at Cuttack at 10.30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8.30 am. The date of journey:December 10,17,24 and 31.

The special trains will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions. All these special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.