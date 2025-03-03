Live
- Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms
- 1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8
- Minister favours loans to small traders
- Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth
- Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival
- Organs of brain dead person donated
- Budget failed to address Super Six promises: CPM
- Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels
- Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City
- AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities
Just In
SCR to run special trains for Holi
To clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, SCR will run special trains between various destinations.
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, SCR will run special trains between various destinations. Train no- 07703 (Charlapalli – Shalimar), will depart from Charlapalli at 7.45 pm and will arrive at Shalimar at 2 pm and the date of journey will be on March 9 and 16. Train no- 07704 (Shalimar – Charlapalli), will depart from Shalimar at 5 am and will arrive Charlapalli at 8.10 am and the date of journey will be on March 11 and 18. Enroute, these trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Palasa, Berhampur, Balugaon, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Jaleshwar, Khargpur and Santragachi stations in both directions.
Train no- 07705 (Charlapalli - Santragachi), will depart from Charlapalli at 7.15 pm and will arrive Santragachi at 10.30 am and the date of journey will be on March 7 and 21. Train no- 07706 (Santragachi – Charlapalli), will depart from Santragachi at 12.35 am and will arrive Charlapalli at 4.40 pm and the date of journey will be on March 8 and 22. Enroute, these trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrakh, Jaleshwar and Khargpur stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.