SCR to run special trains for Holi

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers for Holi festival, SCR will run special trains between various destinations. Train no- 07703 (Charlapalli – Shalimar), will depart from Charlapalli at 7.45 pm and will arrive at Shalimar at 2 pm and the date of journey will be on March 9 and 16. Train no- 07704 (Shalimar – Charlapalli), will depart from Shalimar at 5 am and will arrive Charlapalli at 8.10 am and the date of journey will be on March 11 and 18. Enroute, these trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Palasa, Berhampur, Balugaon, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrakh, Balasore, Jaleshwar, Khargpur and Santragachi stations in both directions.

Train no- 07705 (Charlapalli - Santragachi), will depart from Charlapalli at 7.15 pm and will arrive Santragachi at 10.30 am and the date of journey will be on March 7 and 21. Train no- 07706 (Santragachi – Charlapalli), will depart from Santragachi at 12.35 am and will arrive Charlapalli at 4.40 pm and the date of journey will be on March 8 and 22. Enroute, these trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Rd, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Rd, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrakh, Jaleshwar and Khargpur stations in both directions. All these special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.