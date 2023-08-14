SCR to run special trains to various destinations

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, South Central Railways on Sunday announced it will run special trains to various destinations. A release said (no 07039) Kacheguda- Kakinada Town special will depart from Kacheguda at 7 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 2.30 pm the next day. The date of journey is August 14. The (no 07040) Kakinada Town-Kacheguda will depart from Kakinada Town at 6.30 pm and will arrive at Kacheguda at 7.45 am the next day. The date of journey is August16.

The special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalsguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada Junction, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidudavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

The (no 07024) Kacheguda-Villupuram special will depart from Kacheguda at 5.45 pm and arrive at Villupuram at 1.30 pm the next day. The date of the journey is on August 14. The (no 07025) Villupuram- Kacheguda special will depart 4.50 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 12.30 pm the next day. The date of journey is August 15. These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Lingampalli, Shankarpalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Yadgir, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Reniguntajn, Katpadi, Vellore Cant, Tiruvannamalai and Tirukovilur stations in both the directions.

SCR to cancel few MMTS trains

Hyderabad: Due to infrastructural maintenance work over Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, South Central Railway on Sunday announced that they will cancel few MMTS services between August 14 to 20. Train no- 47129( Lingampally – Hyderabad), train no 47105(Hyderabad – Lingampally), train no – 47105( Falaknuma –Lingampally), train no – 47189 (Lingampalli – Umdanagar), train no-47177 ( Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma) and train no-47156 (Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram) will be temporarily cancelled.