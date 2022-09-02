SCR to run spl trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad- Yesvantpur.

Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (no.07233) will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10 am. The train will ply on September 2, Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (no.07234) will depart from Yesvantpur at 5.20 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 7.30 am.

The date of journey is September 3. These special trains will halt at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.