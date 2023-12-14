  • Menu
SCR to temporarily cancel few train services

Due to the rolling corridor block programme to facilitate infrastructural maintenance works in the Secunderabad division from December 18 to 31, South Central Railway has temporarily cancelled a few train services. Train no 07462 (Secunderabad –Warangal), train no 07753 (Kazipet – Dornakal) and train no 07463 (Warangal – Hyderabad). These services are temporarily cancelled from December 18.

