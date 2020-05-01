Hyderabad: SCRWWO provides help to needy staff

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) is known to be in the forefront at conducting welfare activities especially in reaching out to women associated with railways and to mitigate the sufferings of the needy sections of society.



The SCRWWO, led by organization president Jayanthi Mallya reiterated its service commitment yet again in the present Covid-19 virus lockdown times. Jayanthi Mallya distributed essential packs comprising rice, cooking oil, wheat, salt, haldi and mirchi powder etc., to the needy contract housekeeping staff working at Secunderabad Railway Station, Hyderabad Bhavan, Rail Nilayam and to the Sanitation workers in Railway Colonies.

In addition to the essential grocery items, hand sanitisers and masks were also distributed for the safety of the workers. The distribution was undertaken in the presence of Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR and Dr Prasanna Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director, SCR by duly maintaining social distancing in a staggered manner to ensure safety of the beneficiaries.

The distribution was done at multiple locations so as to avoid congregations in one place and ensure effective social distancing. Gajanan Mallya, lauded the efforts of SCRWWO members for coming forward during this difficult time to lend a helping hand to the needy in general, and the contractual staff in particular. Contract housekeeping staff thanked the president, SCRWWO and General Manager, SCR for reaching out to them during the present crisis time.