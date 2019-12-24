SCs demand Imam land pattas

Patancheru: The SC Rights Protection Front (SCRPF) on Monday demanded allotment of pattas of Imam lands being cultivated by the ancestors of the members for the last 25 years. Front's state vice-president Rudraram Shankar, who heads the district unit, submitted a representation to Collector Hanumantha Rao listing the demand during the Grievances Day here.

The representation stated that 32 acres in survey no 639 have been allotted to the predecessors of the front's members and that they have been cultivating the land for the last 25 years. As many as 250 families were depending upon the lands, but they were yet to get the pattadar passbooks. It wanted the Revenue department to allocate pattas to them.

While referring to the government shops in front of bus-stand in the town, Shankar alleged that injustice has been done to Dalits. As against eight shops to be set apart to them, only two had been allotted so far, he said, while expressing anguish. Dappu Yadayya, Lingamayya, Karne Praveen Kumar, Kyasaram Balraj were among those who accompanied Shankar during submission of the representation.