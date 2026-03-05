Seasonal rush: SCR strengthens services with coach additions

South Central Railway has announced the temporary augmentation of several long-distance trains with additional coaches to accommodate rising passenger demand and ensure convenience. This initiative aims to clear the extra rush by increasing carrying capacity on key corridors.

A Sridhar, Chief Public Relations Officer, confirmed that the programme involves the addition of high-demand III AC coaches to specific services. Train 16003 from MGR Chennai Central to Nagarsol will be augmented with two III AC coaches from 8 March 2026 to 5 April 2026.

The return service, 16004 from Nagarsol to MGR Chennai Central, will feature the same configuration from 9 March 2026 to 6 April 2026.Furthermore, the MGR Chennai to Lucknow service, 16093, will be bolstered by the addition of one III AC coach, effective from 3 March 2026 through to 7 April 2026.

Similarly, the return service, 16094 from Lucknow to MGR Chennai, will receive an additional III AC coach starting from 5 March 2026 until 9 April 2026.

These temporary changes are scheduled to be implemented on nominated days, specifically tailored to handle peak traffic flows across these popular routes. Passengers are advised to verify scheduling details via official railway enquiry systems or the South Central Railway portal to ensure seamless travel planning. This measure reflects a commitment to enhancing facilities and effectively managing seasonal occupancy challenges throughout the network.