SEC launches ‘Te-Poll’ app for voters

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission has launched a mobile application ‘Te-poll’ for the benefit of the voters to find their polling stations, voter slips and also to register their grievances.

The mobile application is designed by the Centre for Good Governance and it has a rating of 3.8 stars and already the application has been downloaded by 10,000 persons. The app has three icons which help the voters in downloading the voter slips, know their polling stations and also to register their grievances. The user has to undergo a registration process in order to use the application.

There are two columns for registration, one for citizens and another for officers. The application would take details like GP election, district name, Gram Panchayat and the polling booth. The voters can register their grievances and also bring to the notice of the commission about the election malpractices. The user can track their complaint and get the action taken report.