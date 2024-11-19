Sec’bad Cantt set to get SNDP push to tide over sewage woes

Hyderabad: Several infrastructure development works, especially the Strategic Nala Development programme (SNDP), will be carried out in Secunderabad Cantonment limits. It will help to get rid of the perennial sewage overflow issue. Secunderabad Cantonment officials say that the work will be started soon after the Defence Ministry approves it.

This project aims to improve the drainage system and sewage management in the Cantonment limits. Under this infrastructural development plan, the underground sewerage system in the Cantonment limits will be upgraded, and along with this, the two nalas, Picket Nala, which connects to Patny Nala, and Hasmathpet Nala, will be developed.

According to SCB officials, the State government recently authorised the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to carry out infrastructure development works proposed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). This development, valued at Rs 303.62 crore, will be executed in exchange for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) land to facilitate two elevated corridors as part of an Equal Value Infrastructure (EVI) agreement. The cost will be covered by HMDA funds instead of depositing cash compensation in the Consolidated Fund of India.

Madhukar Naik, SCB chief executive officer, said, “The infrastructural development in the Cantonment area is crucial, and once the SNDP is implemented, it will establish dedicated nala channels for the flow of water. Currently, due to the lack of this programme, silt has accumulated, reducing the capacity of the nala carriageway. This has led to flooding-like conditions every monsoon season.”

“The project will involve two key strategies. First, we will implement an underground sewage system across the entire Cantonment to prevent overflowing in the lanes during the rainy season. Currently, many residential houses are connected to the nala system, leading to issues of drainage overflow. Second, we will strengthen the retaining structures along Picket Nala, which runs up to Patny Compound, and reinforce the retaining structures along Hasmathpet Nala. Once these improvements are completed, the recurring monsoon flooding will be effectively controlled, and the overall appearance of the Cantonment will be greatly enhanced,” he added.

“We will be submitting this proposal to the Ministry of Defence, as the land involved is ultimately Defence land. Compensation for the elevated corridor project in the Cantonment is being collected. However, rather than depositing the cash compensation into the Consolidated Fund of India, it would be more beneficial to allocate this amount for infrastructural development in the Cantonment. Once we receive approval from the Ministry of Defence, we will begin the work,” he highlighted.