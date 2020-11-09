Second accused in Keesara land scam ends life

Keesara: The recent corruption case of Keesara Tahsildar E Nagaraju sent jitters among many, as the ACB unearthed crores of rupees from his accounts, including cash, gold jewellery, land documents. Even before the tainted officer could be prosecuted, he allegedly committed suicide at Chanchalguda prison on October 14. Another mystery to the story unfolded on Sunday, as the second accused in the land scam case, Dharma Reddy (80), allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree at his residence in Kushaiguda.

Speaking to media, Reddy's wife alleged that the suicide was due to the continuous harassment of police. She noted that he had no role in the scam and that he was not in contact with the tahsildar.She further alleged that her husband was illegally arrested by the police and was being harassed by forcing to come to police station and sign the register every day.

She noted, "My husband committed suicide because he was afraid of getting tortured unnecessarily and was worried about our future as he did not want us to suffer all the police actions and court dramas."

Reddy was recently granted bail by court on health conditions. The ACB had arrested Reddy and his son Srikanth Reddy on September 26, for their alleged involvement in illegally registering lands with the help of Nagaraju.

According to ACB, Reddy colluded with the tahsildar and claimed rights over 24 acres despite not possessing the land. Later he signed agreement with some real estate companies to sell the land confident that he can get its possession with Nagaraju's help. Reddy's son Sridhar Reddy is in the jail due to the denial of bail. In August, Nagaraju was caught red-handed by ACB while taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore at his residence, reportedly for a land-related deal. The case led to more arrests. The two suicides by main accused has rung the bells of suspicion.