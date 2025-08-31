Second Flood Warning Issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari Rises to 48 Feet

Bhadrachalam: The Godavari River at Bhadrachalam crossed the second flood warning level on Saturday morning, with the water level touching 48.00 feet at 9:00 AM, according to an official statement from District Collector Jitesh V. Patil.

As per reports, the river is currently discharging an estimated 11,44,645 cusecs of water downstream. The surge in water levels has been attributed to intense rainfall in upstream regions, leading to continued flood flow through the Bhadrachalam region.

Collector Patil has appealed to residents in low-lying and vulnerable villages to stay alert. “Rehabilitation measures are already underway. Additional relief centres are ready to be set up if the situation demands,” he said. The administration has arranged for essential supplies such as clean drinking water, food, medical services, and uninterrupted electricity at all shelter points.

Authorities from the Revenue, Police, Health, Panchayati Raj, Municipal, and Electricity departments have been deployed for round-the-clock monitoring in affected areas. Emergency response teams are on standby to provide immediate assistance wherever necessary.

In a public advisory, the Collector issued the following instructions:

• Avoid entering the Godavari River for any reason, including bathing.

• All boat operations are suspended until further notice.

• Refrain from visiting or crossing flooded bridges, lakes, canals, and streams.

• Do not risk lives by taking selfies or videos near flooded or fast-flowing water bodies.

To facilitate prompt response and support, the district administration has set up dedicated control rooms. Citizens are advised to contact the following numbers in case of emergency:

• Sub-Collector Office, Bhadrachalam – 08743-232444

• Flood Control Room – 7981219425

• District Collector’s Office, Paloncha – 08744-241950

• ITDA Office, Bhadrachalam – 7995268352

Collector Patil emphasized that the district machinery is fully alert and operational 24x7 to ensure public safety. “We request all citizens to follow official advisories and relocate to safer locations if required,” he added.

As the flood situation remains fluid, residents are urged to stay informed through verified channels and avoid panic.