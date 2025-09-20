Secretariat declared no-fly zone for drones

Hyderabad: The high security Telangana State Secretariat has been declared as ‘drone no-fly zone’. The government has taken the decision to ban the flying of drones above or around the Secretariat following an intelligence alert. The officials warned that strict action will be taken if anyone is found flying drones in the restricted area.

As part of strengthening the surveillance around the Secretariat, the state government was taking several measures including prohibiting flying of drones. Intelligence sources have reported that the security of the Secretariat is under threat from drones. It also indicated that terrorists or anti-social elements may use drones to spy on the Secretariat or carry out attacks.