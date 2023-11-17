Secunderabad BRS candidate Padma Rao inaugurates election office in Tarnaka

Deputy Speaker and Secunderabad candidate, Theegulla Padmarao Goud, inaugurated the election office of BRS Tarnaka Division in Lalapeta. During the event, he expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the activists, which he believes have contributed to a successful campaign. Goud mentioned that their focus on various welfare programs and development works will help them secure an easy victory, and they hope to increase their majority.

Goud shared plans for the improvement of healthcare facilities, stating that the Sitaphalamandi Government Kutti Vellodi Hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed capacity. He mentioned that the construction of new buildings for the hospital will require funds amounting to 11.75 crores. "Additionally, Basti Dawakhanas have already been established in various areas, including Rabindranagar, Chintabavi, Dud Bavi, Indiranagar, Tarnaka, and Ambernagar in the Secunderabad constituency," he said.

















Furthermore, Goud explained that the construction of new buildings for two hospitals in Lalapet and Addagutta areas, costing 41 crores, is set to commence. He also highlighted the ongoing construction of function halls in Lalapet and Addagutta. Goud credited BRS government with the development of a swimming pool in Lalapet. The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilata Shobhan Reddy, corporators, leaders, and activists.