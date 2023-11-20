Secunderabad Cantonment BRS candidate calls for success of KCR meeting on November 25

Secunderabad Cantonment BRS MLA candidate Lasya Nandita called for the success of CM KCR's public meeting on 25th and Minister KTR's road show on 21st. She said there will be a road show at Mastan Hotel Center and Picket Circle. Lasyanandita expressed confidence that seeing the response from people during the campaign, she is sure of a huge majority. Lasya Nandita spoke in the press meet organized in this regard.

On the other hand, senior leaders MN Srinivas warned people of Congress and BJP to refrain from cheap criticism of BRS and said that the leaders who have changed the party multiple times are criticising the BRS and former MLA Sayanna.

Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, a former member of the Cantonment Board, said with BRS's victory certain, some leaders have concluded that they are making baseless accusations out of fear of defeat. She said that people should not pay attention to the words of such leaders. Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy made it clear that BRS will win with huge majority.

Senior leaders Devender, TN Srinivas, Narsimha Mudiraj, Khadeeravan, Muppidi Gopal, former board members Pandu Yadav and others participated in this press meet.