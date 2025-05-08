Secunderabad cantonment MLA Ganesh distributes Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques

MLA Sriganesh has distributed cheques totalling Rs. 36,04,176 to 36 beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes at his camp office in the Cantonment constituency.

During the event, Sriganesh emphasised the commitment of the Congress government to welfare, asserting that beneficiaries had not received their cheques for several years under the previous BRS administration. He pledged that the Congress government would ensure prompt delivery of these essential funds.

The MLA highlighted the unfulfilled promises made by the BRS party, which has governed the state for the past decade. He assured constituents that a new Congress government would introduce free bus services under the Mahalaxmi scheme, subsidised gas cylinders for Rs. 500, and 200 units of free electricity as part of the Gruha Jyoti scheme.

Despite the challenging financial situation of the state, Sriganesh stated that the government remains steadfast in its dedication to welfare initiatives. He expressed confidence that the electorate has empowered the Congress party for the next five years, and further schemes will be implemented in due course.

The beneficiaries who received the cheques expressed their gratitude towards the Congress government, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and local MLA Sriganesh for their support.















