Secunderabad: Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud reviews rice distribution

Secunderabad: The Deputy Speaker of Telangana Assembly, T Padma Rao Goud, held a meeting with Secunderabad circle civil supplies officer (ASO) Mohammad Ali and other civil supplies officials at his camp office at Namala Gundu on Thursday to review the free distribution of rice through ration shops announced by the state government to ensure that people do not face hardships due to Coronavirus lockdown.



Speaking on the occasion, Padma Rao Goud said that distribution of free rice will begin on Friday. He said that the state government had been taking several measures to ensure that people do not face any problem during the lockdown period. He instructed officials to make necessary arrangement for the distribution of rice but ensure that staff wear masks, maintain social distance and cleanliness during the distribution. About 50,000 ration card holders in various divisions of the Secunderabad assembly constituency will get 12 kg of rice per person through 56 ration shops, he said. Officials will ensure that rice is distributed systematically after issuing tokens to beneficiaries, he said. The MLA instructed officials to ensure that proper social distancing be maintained during the process. Services of GHMC bill collectors and police will be utilised during the process, he said.