Secunderabad: MMTS passengers can avail benefits of Extended Season Tickets and Additional Bonus on cash-less purchases from tomorrow. Due to the cancellation of the MMTS train services last year some of the season ticket holders having a valid tenure couldn't utilize their tickets for the remaining period.

To assist such ticket holders, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the validity of all the season tickets to the extent of number of days lost, from the date of resumption of the train services that is from June 23.

"As such, passengers holding valid Season tickets (purchased either on App or at booking counters) should approach the booking counters at MMTS / Sub-urban stations to validate and extend their existing season tickets.

Apart from the option of purchasing tickets at the Booking counters, all cash-less modes of purchasing MMTS tickets will be functional for the MMTS travelers. Further to encourage passengers to opt for contact-less and Cash-less purchase of MMTS tickets," said senior officer , SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway appealed to all MMTS rail users to avail both the facilities of extension of season tickets as well as Cash-less ticketing options to make their journey safer and hassle-free.

He advised rail users to utilize digital mode for purchasing the MMTS tickets, in order to avoid overcrowding at general booking counters and also to reduce physical contact while purchasing the tickets.