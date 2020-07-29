Secunderabad: Parents approach DEO, seek relief in school fees

Secunderabad: Once again around 200 parents staged a protest near St Andrews School open ground on Tuesday. Vexed with the school management over not giving any considerations to the plea regarding the reduction in fees, the parents here submitted a representation to the District Education Officer.



It is a sheer violation GO 46 which prohibits the schools from charging any fees other than tuition fees (every month) for the current academic year. We have been requesting the school management to take 50 percent of fees, but in the name of tuition fees the school is charging for other facilities. Fed up with this attitude of school management, on Tuesday we visited the District Education Office, Medchal, to submit a written representation. But as the DEO, Vijaya Kumari was not available, we submitted the letter to the Joint Collector and explained them about the issue. They have assured that they would solve the problem as soon as possible,'' said Harish, a parent.

"As the school turned deaf to our pleas regarding 50 percent reduction in school fees and the police officers are also ready to listen to our issue, we visited the District Educational Office, Medchal, and explained the matter to the officials concerned," said Chandrajeet, a parent.