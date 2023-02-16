Secunderabad -Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train to run late by three hours today

South Central Railway department has made an important announcement for railway passengers. Officials have announced changes in the timings of trains running between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, however they said that this change is limited to one day only today (Thursday).



According to the details, train No. 20834 running between Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam, which is scheduled to leave Secunderabad at 15.00 hrs will depart at 17.30 hrs on 16-02-2023. This means that the train will leave two and a half hours late. Officials said that the delay of the train is due to the late arrival of the train which left Visakhapatnam.

It is known that Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Vande Bharat train between Visakha and Secunderabad on January 15. Regular services started from January 16. This service became available as the 8th Vande Bharat Express train in the country. It is known that the Indian Railways is preparing to start another Vande Bharat train service from Secunderabad to Tirupati.