Security beefed up at CM designate Revanth Reddy's house in Hyderabad

The entire area in and around the house of A Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister designate has been taken under the control of police. Restrictions have been imposed in and around his house.

The GHMC has been clearing all garbage etc which was an eye sore till three days back. Except the people staying in the houses around Revanths residence no outsider is allowed there and no vehicles are permitted to be parked near his residence. According to police, more forces would be deployed for fool proof security. Revanth is still in Delhi.

He will be meeting AICC leaders to finalise cabinet. According to available information about 9 ministers may be sworn in on Thursday. However efforts are on to finalise the entire list of ministers.