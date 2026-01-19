Security measures intensified as minister visits Kagaznagar

Kagaznagar: Aheadof District In-charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s visit to Kagaznagar on Monday, District Superintendent of Police Nitika Pant, IPS, conducted a detailed inspection of the proposed venue near the Social Hospital on Sunday.

During the inspection, the SP reviewed the police bandobast arrangements and issued specific instructions to ensure smooth conduct of the minister’s visit. She emphasised the importance of comprehensive security measures, proper traffic management, and orderly deployment of personnel to prevent any disruption.

Highlighting public convenience, SP Pant instructed officers to maintain strict law and order and ensure that the programme proceeded peacefully. She also directed the local police to remain vigilant and coordinate effectively with other security units to pre-empt any untoward incidents.

Kagaznagar Dy SP Waheeduddin, CI Prem Kumar and other senior police officials accompanied the SP during the inspection, overseeing preparations and confirming that all arrangements met the required security standards.