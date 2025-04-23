  • Menu
‘Sedition case must be filed against Chennamaneni’

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana has demanded that a sedition case be filed against Chennamaneni Ramesh, who contested elections without Indian citizenship.

On Tuesday, Narayana said that Ramesh was elected as MLA to Vemulawada several times without Indian citizenship and cheated the central government and the judiciary.

Dr Narayana alleged he used his influence as an MLA and earned crores of rupees. He demanded that the entire salary he received as an MLA should be returned to the government.

Dr Narayana also stated that he should be punished for the assets he acquired through fraud by using his position, and “we will approach the court on this matter,” he added.

