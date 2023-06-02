Live
- 45 Bags Containing Human Remains Were Discovered In Mexico Ravine
- YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter
- Hyderabad: Not all minorities vote for AIMIM, flays KTR
- Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
- OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023
- State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
- Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study
- A unique amalgamation of sport and fashion
- RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar
- ‘Neela Nannila’ is a lovely melody from “7:11 PM”
See how Telangana the youngest State transformed as the best in less than a decade
The youngest State of India is celebrating its Formation Day on Friday and the celebrations would continue for 21 days more till June 22
Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, the Telangana Chief Minister Office has not changed its logo but also shared a video displaying the video of new State and its development in the 9 long years.
The official Twitter handle Telangana CMO has tweeted saying “Here is an inspiring story of the youngest State from India. Telangana, that delivered a century of development in less than a decade! The Telangana growth model envisioned by Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao went beyond solutions and secured the lives of its people. The State today stands as a role model for the nation!”
The video explains development in all sectors in less than decade and how it rapidly saw a growth in investments and also in business opportunities for many.
The video showcases the important places and recently constructed Secretariat and CR BR Ambedkar’s 125-feet-tall statue and many more.