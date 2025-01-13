See setbacks as stepping stones to success: Sridhar Babu to youth

Hyderabad: IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday urged the youth not to let failures define them and recognise the immense strength within themselves and take confident strides toward their goals.

The IT Minister made these comments addressing young minds on the occasion of National Youth Day as the chief guest at an event organised by the Ramakrishna Math in Domalguda, Hyderabad on Sunday. Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, he encouraged the youth to remain resolute and determined in the face of challenges. The Minister said, “Many young people today feel defeated by minor obstacles. A single failure often makes them doubt their abilities. It is crucial to realise that setbacks are stepping stones to success. Victory belongs to those who face challenges with unwavering determination. When the youth set their sights on a goal, there’s nothing they cannot achieve.”

The Minister further emphasised, “Your mindset is the key to unlocking success. Break free from the notion that others—be it parents, teachers, or mentors—will always lead the way. Take ownership of your life. Cultivate discipline, work tirelessly, and maintain a positive outlook. Prepare yourself physically and mentally to overcome any adversity.”

Urging the youth to think beyond self-interest, he remarked, “You are the nation’s greatest asset. Move beyond selfish ambitions and work for the welfare of the country and society. Extend a helping hand to those in need, and your life will find true meaning. Embrace spiritual values, nurture humanity, and respect the rich culture and traditions of our land.”

The Minister also praised the Ramakrishna Math for its efforts in empowering the youth and fostering a sense of national pride. “The Math has been instrumental in guiding young people toward a purposeful and positive path, unlocking their hidden potential. I have been visiting this place since my student days. During my tenure as a minister in the United Andhra Pradesh, I came here often, and even today, every visit fills me with an incredible positive energy that motivates me to pursue my goals,” he shared.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent dignitaries, including Tulak Magazine Editor Gurumurthy, Swami Bodhamayananda, President of Ramakrishna Math, and others.