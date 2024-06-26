Seetakka likely to be TPCC chief

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is learnt to have presented an overview of the performance of his government in the last six months to former AICC president Sonia Gandhi when he met her in the Parliament House on Tuesday. He is also said to have discussed the issue of change of TPCC president and how the BRS leaders were showing interest to join the Congress party.

The Chief Minister met Sonia Gandhi along with the newly elected Congress MPs from Telangana. The issue of cabinet expansion is also said to have figured briefly during the meeting.

Revanth Reddy’s tenure as TPCC chief would end in the next five days’ time. Speculations were rife that Revnath Reddy’s close confidant and state Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seetakka would take over the party leadership. Seetakka was also present during the meeting Revanth had with Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday.

Sources said that Revanth Reddy also explained to Sonia Gandhi about the action plan for the implementation of farm loan waiver scheme by August 15. Soon after that Revanth Reddy would like to hold a huge public meeting and wanted Sonia Gandhi to attend the meeting.

The issue of recent admissions of leaders from BRS into Congress, including MLAs and MLCs also figured during the discussion. It is learnt that she gave her approval to go aggressively to poach the rival party leaders if possible before the budget session of the Assembly.