Seethakka files nomination, says Mulugu constituency is her family

Mulugu Constituency is my family and the people are my family members," said Dhanasari Anasuya (Sitakka), candidate for Mulugu constituency of the Congress party. She filed her nomination as a candidate of the Congress party in the constituency center on Wednesday, amidst a huge crowd.

Later, Seethakka spoke at a media conference at the media center set up at the government guest house. She said that in the past five years, she has continuously worked to solve the problems of the constituency by mentioning them in the Assembly. She said that she raised voice and spoke about the problems faced by the people of her constituency during the Corona period.

She said that every problem was mentioned in the assembly and the relevant departments were constantly meeting to solve the problem, bringing the problems and their seriousness to the attention and working towards the solution. Seethakka said that the BRS is conspiring with hundreds of crores to defeat me.

She said that she is not afraid of crores for their conspiracies. He said that as long as people's blessings cooperate, no forces can stop me or defeat me and opined that Congress government will be formed in the state and sought the people to vote for her treating her like their family member.







