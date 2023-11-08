Live
- Men's ODI World Cup: Shami slams former Pakistan player over "DRS manipulation" claims
- Nitish Kumar has brought shame to the country: Modi
- I will win with a majority of 50,000 in Secunderabad, Congress candidate Adam
- K’taka CM announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of elephant attack victim
- Delhi HC refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban
- OpenAI to launch a ChatGPT Store - a Play Store for AI Chatbots
- Spinny’s losses swell to Rs 820 cr in FY23, revenue surges 30X
- BRS has candidates with money, Cong has candidates with votes: Revanth
- Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time
- OP Jindal Global University collaborates with 15 leading universities of the world in 10 countries
Just In
Seethakka files nomination, says Mulugu constituency is her family
Mulugu Constituency is my family and the people are my family members," said Dhanasari Anasuya (Sitakka), candidate for Mulugu constituency of the Congress party.
Mulugu Constituency is my family and the people are my family members," said Dhanasari Anasuya (Sitakka), candidate for Mulugu constituency of the Congress party. She filed her nomination as a candidate of the Congress party in the constituency center on Wednesday, amidst a huge crowd.
Later, Seethakka spoke at a media conference at the media center set up at the government guest house. She said that in the past five years, she has continuously worked to solve the problems of the constituency by mentioning them in the Assembly. She said that she raised voice and spoke about the problems faced by the people of her constituency during the Corona period.
She said that every problem was mentioned in the assembly and the relevant departments were constantly meeting to solve the problem, bringing the problems and their seriousness to the attention and working towards the solution. Seethakka said that the BRS is conspiring with hundreds of crores to defeat me.
She said that she is not afraid of crores for their conspiracies. He said that as long as people's blessings cooperate, no forces can stop me or defeat me and opined that Congress government will be formed in the state and sought the people to vote for her treating her like their family member.