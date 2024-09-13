Live
- Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals
- Task force formed to promote tourism, heritage circuits
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
Just In
Seethakka hands over flood relief cheques
Highlights
Mulugu: Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare, distributed cheques for Rs.5 lakh each to two families affected by recent heavy rain.
The families were: P Mahesh and his mother Swaroopa, Narlapoor village, Tadwai mandal, who died due to lightning; Jerry Pothula Mallikarjun’s wife Bharathi from Kalvapalli village, who died in flood. The cheques were handed over in the presence of Mahbubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, district collector Divakar T S, and other officials, including tahsildar Ravinder.
