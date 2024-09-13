Seethakka hands over flood relief cheques

Mulugu: Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply and Women and Child Welfare, distributed cheques for Rs.5 lakh each to two families affected by recent heavy rain.

The families were: P Mahesh and his mother Swaroopa, Narlapoor village, Tadwai mandal, who died due to lightning; Jerry Pothula Mallikarjun’s wife Bharathi from Kalvapalli village, who died in flood. The cheques were handed over in the presence of Mahbubabad MP Porika Balaram Naik, district collector Divakar T S, and other officials, including tahsildar Ravinder.