Seethakka lauds Cong govt commitment to recruitment

Warangal: “The TSPSC has become active and is filling the posts that have been vacant for the last few years; as soon as the Congress took over the reins of the State,” Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the language teachers who got promotions recently at the TTD Kalyanamandapam in Hanumakonda on Sunday, she said the Congress Government recruited 15,000-odd constables and 1,637 engineering posts. “The government also conducted DSC and filled a whopping 11,067 teacher posts,”

she said. “BRS in its decade-long rule, didn’t even conduct a single DSC. Moreover, the BRS government played havoc with the lives of youth by leaking question papers of the TSPSC examination papers,” Seethakka said.

She accused the BRS leaders of instigating the unemployed youth to unsettle the government. Asserting that the Congress would fulfil all its commitments, she urged the youth not to trust the false propaganda of the Opposition parties. Later, Seethakka greeted the language teachers on their promotions and urged them to play a pivotal role in the state’s development. She also released Poloju Srihari’s patriotic song.