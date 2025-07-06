Seethakka mocks KTR’s remark

Hyderabad: In a quick response to KT Rama Rao’s challenge for a debate on farmers’ welfare, Panchayat Raja Minister Seethakka on Saturday mocked that the BRS party working president did not seem to understand the challenge thrown by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. She clarified that CM Revanth Reddy threw the challenge to former CM KCR come for a discussion in the State Assembly and not to KTR. She said the CM wanted KCR, who has the status of the Leader of the Opposition in the State assembly, to come for a discussion.

She said BRS party was dead. She ridiculed that even KTR’s sister K Kavitha had also not accepted KTR’s leadership and added that Kavitha had made this thing clear in an interview while noting that KTR was not their party leader. Echoing the same, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government is ready for the debate in the assembly and not in Press Club as proposed by the BRS leader.

The Minister demanded BRS chief and Leader of the Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao to formally request a special session from the Speaker to enable the discussion. “It is not inappropriate for KT Rama Rao to request an open debate at the Press Club. Such discussions should take place in the Assembly,” stated Ponnam Prabhakar to reporters on Saturday. Ponnam exuded confidence that the Congress will register a resounding victory in the upcoming local body elections. He also said that the Congress is ready for debates on all issues in the Assembly only.