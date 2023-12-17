Seethakka receives a warm welcome with activists holding a massive rally

A massive rally was held on Sunday in Mulugu district to welcome minister Seethakka after her appointment os Telangana State Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare Minister. The rally, led by district president Paidakula Ashok, took place in Mohammed Gauspalli, Mallampalli, Pandukunta, and Jakaram villages.

The people of Mulugu constituency enthusiastically welcomed Seetakka as their new minister and organised a grand rally filled with dancing and songs. Seethakka expressed her gratitude to the people of Mulugu for their overwhelming support and for electing her with a significant majority. She acknowledged that their love and trust are her greatest assets and promised to lead the constituency towards development.

The event saw the participation of various leaders, including Congress Party Mulugu district president Paidakula Ashok, as well as state, district, mandal, and village leaders, along with public representatives.





