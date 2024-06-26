Seethakka seeks Centre’s fund balm for GP buildings in State

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister DansariAnasuya (Seethakka) on Tuesday urged the Union Panchayat Raj Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh for funds for the construction of permanent buildings.

The Minister met Union Panchayat Raj Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh and had a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. She congratulated him, who recently took charge as Union Panchayat Raj Minister. She hoped that the experience of the Union Minister would be very useful in bringing positive changes in the lives of rural people for the comprehensive development of Gram Panchayats. Seethakka reminded that Telangana was at the forefront of promoting decentralised governance through Gram Panchayats. Minister Seethakka emphasised the need for permanent buildings for Gram Panchayats to improve public services at the village level and to develop infrastructure in villages.

Seethakka reminded that there were 12,769 Gram Panchayats in 540 rural mandals of 32 districts of Telangana, out of which 6,176 Gram Panchayats do not have permanent buildings. Minister Seethakka told the Union Minister that Gram Panchayats were unable to perform their duties properly in rented buildings with temporary arrangements.

That is why under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) Seethakka appealed to the Union Minister to grant a total of Rs 1,544 crore funds at the rate of Rs 25 lakh for each GP. Responding positively to Seethakka's appeal, the Union Minister assured the sanction of necessary funds for the construction of permanent buildings of Gram Panchayats in Telangana.