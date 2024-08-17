  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Seethakka’s appeal on roads in tribal areas gets Central nod

Seethakka’s appeal on roads in tribal areas gets Central nod
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Centre responded positively to the appeal of Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) to provide road facilities to the remote...

Hyderabad: The Centre responded positively to the appeal of Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) to provide road facilities to the remote villages in the agency areas. In the first phase, the Central Rural Development Ministry has sent a letter granting administrative permissions for the construction of 66.97 km of roads in 28 villages.

On June 22, Minister Seethakka met Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and submitted a petition to grant funds for the construction of roads in residential villages through the PM Jan Man scheme.

To this extent, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has informed the State Panchayat Raj Department that the construction work of the respective roads will start soon. Seethakka expressed happiness over the Central government's decision. She appealed the Centre to grant more roads to remote areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X