Seethakka’s appeal on roads in tribal areas gets Central nod

Hyderabad: The Centre responded positively to the appeal of Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) to provide road facilities to the remote villages in the agency areas. In the first phase, the Central Rural Development Ministry has sent a letter granting administrative permissions for the construction of 66.97 km of roads in 28 villages.

On June 22, Minister Seethakka met Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and submitted a petition to grant funds for the construction of roads in residential villages through the PM Jan Man scheme.

To this extent, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has informed the State Panchayat Raj Department that the construction work of the respective roads will start soon. Seethakka expressed happiness over the Central government's decision. She appealed the Centre to grant more roads to remote areas.