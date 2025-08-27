Select train services relocated from Sec’bad due to redevelopment works

Hyderabad: In light of the ongoing station redevelopment works at Secunderabad Railway Station, the Railway Board has approved the temporary shifting of several trains to other terminals to ease congestion.

This measure is in effect from October 27, 2025, to November 26, 2025. A number of services will be affected. Trains between Siddipet and Secunderabad (Nos. 77656, 77653, 77654, and 77655) will now originate and terminate at Malkajgiri. Services to and from Pune (Nos. 12025 and 12026) will be shifted to Hyderabad Deccan.

Additionally, several weekly, bi-weekly, and tri-weekly express trains, including those to Silchar (Nos. 12513, 12514), Darbhanga (Nos. 17007, 17008), Yesvantpur (Nos. 12735, 12736), Agartala (Nos. 07030, 07029), Muzaffarpur (Nos. 05293, 05294), and Raxaul (Nos. 07051, 07052), will have their terminals temporarily moved to Charlapalli.