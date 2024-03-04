Selection of ST Students for Hyderabad Public school will be on 15 March

The district tribal welfare and Development officer M Srinivas has stated in a press conference that ,the selection of Scheduled tribes and who have been applied for the admissions in to first class (day schooler )for the academic year( in Begum pet and Ramantapur )2024-2025 will be held on 15 March, for the eligible boys and girls who were born between 01 /06/2017 to 31/05/2018 in scheduled tribes.

On this occasion the development officer M Srinivas has stated that the selection process will be done through a lottery system only for genuine boy and girls who belongs to Scheduled tribes like yerukala cast etc.

The students should submit their attested certificates on 11/03/24 evening at 5 pm to the District tribal development officer,room no. 118 , in the office of the integrated District Collector office.MarriKunta Vanaparthy.

The income of the father should be 150000 in rural areas and 200000 in the urban areas.

The certificates of cast and income should be obtained from the Tashildars through Mee Seva centres.The applications will not be allowed after 5 pm on 11/03/24.

The selection process will be held on 15 /03/2024 through a lottery system at 11am in the integrated District Collector office Gadwal.