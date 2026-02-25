Self-Governance Day celebrated

Nagarkurnool: Self-Governance Day was celebrated in a grand manner at Sripuram Primary School in Nagarkurnool mandal. On this occasion, students took charge of school administration and showcased their leadership qualities.

According to Headmistress V. Sujatha, Saikiran served as DEO, Meenakshi as MEO, Oliva Grace as Complex HM, and Lasya as HM, taking up administrative responsibilities for the day.

MEO Bhaskar Reddy attended the programme as the chief guest and appreciated the performance of the students. Along with HM Sujatha, teachers Chalapathi Rao, Prasanna Lakshmi, Praneetha, and the students actively participated and made the event successful.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that such programmes help develop leadership, responsibility, self-confidence, and decision-making skills among students.He advised students to actively participate not only in academics but also in co-curricular activities to become responsible citizens in the future.

As part of the programme, students conducted mock meetings, supervised classes, and shared their experiences in school administration. Teachers guided them and explained the importance of discipline, teamwork, and self-governance.